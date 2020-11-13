‘It’s just too dangerous’: Gov. Inslee pleads with Washingtonians to avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee and his wife, Trudi, pleaded with Washingtonians on Thursday to stay safe this Thanksgiving, even if that means not spending it physically with your loved ones.

“We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever,” said Inslee. “But this year, it’s just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily.”

Washington’s weekly average of COVID cases has doubled in just the past two weeks. Inslee says Washington is currently in a period of “exponential growth.” As of Wednesday night, 123,356 people have tested positive within the state and 2,507 have died, according to the State Department of Health.

“Please don’t gather with people outside our household,” said Inslee. “It’s just too dangerous.”

Inslee said further measures to fight the virus will be announced “in the next few days,” but did not specify when.

