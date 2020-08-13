It’s huckleberry season! Here’s where to pick some for yourself

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Huckleberry Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is famously known for its huckleberries and now is the time to pick them.

The berries only grow in the wild and, though they are small, they are packed with flavor.

According to the Washington Trails Association, berry pickers should look to pick in lower elevations during early to mid August. You can find them through September, but you will need to climb to a higher elevation. WTA says the sweet spot for huckleberries starts at 2,000 feet.

If you want to spend a weekend picking, you will not need to go far.

Here are a few places to visit if you’re looking to pick your own:

Salmo-Priest Loop in the Selkirk Range

Mount Spokane State Park

Panjab Trail near Dayton

Kettle Crest South in the Okanogan Highlands and Kettle River Range

Coeur d’Alene National Forest

Priest Lake

Schweitzer Mountain

If you plan to hike to pick, make sure to pack lots of water, wear hiking boots and don’t forget your Discovery Pass.

