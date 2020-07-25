It’s heating up for a sunny, summer weekend! -Kris

It’s going to get REALLY hot around here by the beginning of next week, and the warming trend kicks off on Saturday. It starts slow at first: temperatures will climb into the lower 80s on Saturday with blue skies and sunshine. So, if you’ve got some outdoor chores or workouts to do, get them done Saturday! It starts getting toasty Sunday with a high of 90°. Perfect lake weather! Enjoy. It only gets hotter next week!

Our little heat wave really gets going next work week. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The hottest day appears to be Tuesday. Cooler weather will bring our temperatures down just a little bit on Wednesday and Thursday, but they will still be about 10 degrees above average – in the mid 90s.