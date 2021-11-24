‘It’s heartbreaking to see’: Teen opens up about suicide attempt as mental health experts sees more kids struggle

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– Kids are struggling because of the pandemic.

It’s not just in academics, it’s also their mental health.

It happened to 15-year-old Shylar Thompson. She said she was already dealing with a lot at home and COVID-19 made it worse.

Asking for help isn’t easy. However, it’s a conversation that’s necessary, or else it could get worse.

“I was just hitting rock bottom and I really needed some help,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she’s had depression for years. She said she noticed it was rock bottom when she didn’t want to get out of bed or eat anymore. At just 15, she’s already been through a lifetime of hurt.

“I’ve gone through a lot of things in my life. Both my parents are addicted to drugs and I’ve always lived with my grandma. I was going through a really hard breakup,” Thompson said.

Add on the pandemic and things got to be too much for her. She said going to class was her escape, but at that point, classes had gone virtual.

“We couldn’t see our friends, we couldn’t go to our school and it was just such a big difference. We were all losing ourselves.”

In January, Thompson said she tried to take her own life and found herself in the emergency room.

“I realized I needed help when I just started to have some really scary thoughts of not wanting to be here anymore,” she said.

Thompson eventually found Providence’s RISE Program. It’s an outpatient behavioral health program for teenagers and adults.

Erik Loraas is a child psychiatrist with the RISE Program.

“It’s heartbreaking to see young people who aren’t filled with hope,” Loraas said.

Thompson said she went to the RISE Program for several weeks to get help. She said it wasn’t easy.

“It was really hard because I knew I was going to upset my family a lot because I was embarrassed,” Thompson said.

Behavioral health specialists said that shouldn’t be the case. While there is still a stigma around it, Loraas said it’s best to reach out and ask for help early on. He said denial does not make it any easier.

“I tell families that whether or not you admit that your child is struggling whether they’re depressed or they’re anxious, whether you give it a title or admit to it, it’s still happening,” Loraas.

Here are changes in behavior people should watch for:

Sleeping too much or not enough

If they have more or less of an appetite than usual

Disinterest in the things they used to like

Failing grades

Isolation

The best way to approach kids, or anyone who may be struggling, is to just talk to them.

“Just having these honest, open, supportive conversations and if you do feel like after these conversations that more is needed, then you suggest it and you offer yourself as a resource. Say hey, can I get you to help you get an appointment. can I help you get to the hospital? I’ll stay there with you.” Loraas said.

While reaching out for help can be scary, it can also be life-saving.

Earlier this year, Thompson couldn’t imagine loving life. In October, she was crowned East Valley High’s homecoming queen.

“I think it’s definitely worth it because now, I’m starting to really love my life again,” Thompson said.

After all she’s been through, she has a new outlook on life and is excited for what’s down the road.

“I hope in the future, I’m able to help more people as much as I can,” Thompson said.

Thompson is already using her experience to help others. She said she saw a friend struggling like she did and got them the help they needed.

Earlier this year, East Valley High teen Shylar Thompson tried to take her life. She had issues at home & the pandemic made it worse. School was her escape & when that was taken away from her — it was too much. Shylar is still here today because she asked for help. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/U5XW9ybPah — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 23, 2021

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital saw a 73 percent increase in mental health visits in 2020 compared to 2019. The demand for Providence’s two mental health programs has been “notable” since the start of COVID.

If you are struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. There is help.

The National Suicide Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The 24/7 regional crisis line: 1-877-266-1818

The Washington Listens Line: 1-833-681-0211

Providence’s Rise Program: 509-252-6446

You can also text ‘HEAL’ to 741741 for the crisis text line

RELATED: Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s what experts say you should look out for.

RELATED: Ways to have conversations with your teenagers about suicide

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.