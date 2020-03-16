‘It’s hard to swallow’: Regal Elementary teachers prepare for six weeks out of the classroom

Taylor Graham by Taylor Graham

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, it will be at least a month and a half before students and teachers can get back to class and the adjustment has proven difficult both emotionally and logistically for staff at Regal Elementary.

Principal Tricia Kannberg choked back tears Sunday as she met with her staff to go over the changes they would face in the coming weeks.

“One of the hardest things for me, was, on Saturday, in the midst of all this planning, was a sudden awareness of the fact that I was not going to see our students for eight weeks,” Kannberg said. “And it’s hard to swallow. I can do that before a break, we all know its coming and we’re ready for a break — I wasn’t ready for this.”

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday schools across the state would be closed for six weeks.

Teachers like Holly McClanahan will give instruction online for the students who have technology at home. Otherwise, they will work with parents to outline lesson plans without technology. Parents will be able to call and check in with teachers at Regal if they ever run into an issue at home.

“I feel extremely confident that I could teach from my home, practically, to kids, but they also have to have that technology in play at home in order for that to work and that’s the biggest challenge, I think,” said McClanahan, who teaches third grade at Regal. “We’re going to have kids who have been able to do everything and some kids who have not been able to do everything and so, then bringing everyone back together and finding kind of a starting point from there will be tricky.”

McClanahan said students and parents will be given weekly benchmarks to guide instruction, rather than an hourly schedule.

“We have some writing things put in place that we say we would like to have finished when they come back,” she said. “We’re saying we would like for them to read at home for a certain amount of minutes, depending on the grade level.”

At Sunday’s meeting, Kannberg said education should actually be teachers’ third priority over the next month and a half, with the biggest being making sure kids are fed and feel safe at home. Kindergarten teacher Morgan Galle said if those needs are not met, kids will have a hard time focusing on much else.

“Find just a little quality time to reassure your kids, ‘look, we’re still here, we’re still okay, and I love you,'” Galle said. “Kids just need to feel safe and their parents are the people they look to first to feel safe.”

Monday will serve as a transition day at Spokane Public Schools, where parents and students will be able to pick up materials and medications as needed. Attendance is optional.

“We’re going to get to the end of this and this will be a memory,” Kannberg said. “We’re going to go ‘it was really hard, it was a heavy lift, but we found some creative ways to get through it and we’re a stronger staff together because we did come together to make it happen.'”

