It’s going to be unseasonably warm this week, temperatures rising into 90s

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a hot and cold May, but starting Memorial Day, temperatures will be rising through the 80s and into the 90s this week!

Memorial Day will be a balmy 86 degrees, with temperatures breaking 90 on Tuesday, and Wednesday will have a high of 95 degrees.

PLANNING FORECAST: Look at that 7 day forecast! LOTS of sunshine and warm temperatures! Looks like we'll be starting June off strong. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/8Ly1GTmzwG — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) May 30, 2021

Temperatures will then plummet back to 76 degrees into the weekend.

This week is just a microcosm of a strange month of weather. National Weather Service remarked it has been a rollercoaster in temperature changes in May—in a month that typically sees a consistent 60–70 degrees, we have observed temps fluctuating as high as 19 degrees above average to 16 below average.

It has been quite the 🎢 in temperatures this month at @iflyspokane. Any guesses which days produced strong winds? #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/Qtpl38ehvE — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) May 30, 2021

