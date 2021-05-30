It’s going to be unseasonably warm this week, temperatures rising into 90s
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a hot and cold May, but starting Memorial Day, temperatures will be rising through the 80s and into the 90s this week!
Memorial Day will be a balmy 86 degrees, with temperatures breaking 90 on Tuesday, and Wednesday will have a high of 95 degrees.
Temperatures will then plummet back to 76 degrees into the weekend.
This week is just a microcosm of a strange month of weather. National Weather Service remarked it has been a rollercoaster in temperature changes in May—in a month that typically sees a consistent 60–70 degrees, we have observed temps fluctuating as high as 19 degrees above average to 16 below average.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.