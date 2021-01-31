It’s going to be a wet Sunday across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a warm yet gloomy day across the region! We’re expecting similar conditions as we head into Sunday.

Our high will be above average once again, reaching 45 degrees in Spokane. We are expecting some snow before 10 a.m., but that will quickly transition into rain during the afternoon. Other areas such as Winthrop and Republic could see up to 6″ of snow! The East Slopes Northern Cascades are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.

Our work week will also start of soggy and unseasonably warm. 47 degrees in January!? It looks like we’ll quickly start to cool back down as we reach the end of the week into next weekend.