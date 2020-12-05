It’s going to be a good weekend to stay indoors – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We were anticipating sunshine on this Friday, but most of us saw foggy skies throughout most of the day. Not much is expected to change heading into tomorrow.
It’s going to be a beautiful day to stay INSIDE! We’re expecting areas of dense freezing fog lasting through most of the day. That should start to clear out gradually later in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we saw today. We’re still looking at lots of 30s across the region, with Pullman and Lewiston reaching the 40s.
Those foggy skies should last through Sunday morning. We also have an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect through Tuesday. Otherwise, enjoy those clear skies because we have a chance for light rain and snow next week!
