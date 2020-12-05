It’s going to be a good weekend to stay indoors – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We were anticipating sunshine on this Friday, but most of us saw foggy skies throughout most of the day. Not much is expected to change heading into tomorrow.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: It's going to be a good day to stay inside and enjoy some comfort food (at least that's what I have in mind). We'll have areas of dense freezing fog through most of the day. We should start to clear our gradually later in the afternoon. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/jMvZKrJxmd — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 5, 2020

It’s going to be a beautiful day to stay INSIDE! We’re expecting areas of dense freezing fog lasting through most of the day. That should start to clear out gradually later in the afternoon.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Highs will be similar to what we saw today. Temps will range mostly from the mid to upper 30s. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/a53XqZ2l5G — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 5, 2020

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we saw today. We’re still looking at lots of 30s across the region, with Pullman and Lewiston reaching the 40s.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: We'll have areas of patchy freezing fog heading into tonight with mostly cloudy skies. That fog should stick around into tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/3leluphKyt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 5, 2020

Those foggy skies should last through Sunday morning. We also have an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect through Tuesday. Otherwise, enjoy those clear skies because we have a chance for light rain and snow next week!

