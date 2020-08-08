It’s going to be a BEAUTIFUL weekend across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw temperatures in the 70s and 80s in most places for Friday. Regardless of the cool down, we had mostly sunny skies across the region!

It looks like we’ll cool down into the 40s and 50s for those overnight lows. Wenatchee will be the warmest, sitting at 64 degrees.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: It's going to be a comfortable night across the region. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/TqGOM6lQzG — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 8, 2020

We’re going to warm up a bit in the Spokane area over the weekend. We’ll reach 82 degrees on Saturday and 83 degrees for Sunday! It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend to spend outdoors.

WEEKEND FORECAST: It's going to be a beautiful weekend! Our highs will stay in the lower 80s in Spokane with mostly sunny skies. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/062XrIsHaA — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 8, 2020

Highs across the region will reach the upper 70s and 80s. Enjoy the cooler temps before we start warming up again for the start of our work week!

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Temperatures will range from upper 80s to upper 70s for Saturday. We're expecting mostly sunny skies with a little bit of cloud cover on and off. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/5PKCZ5jg2D — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 8, 2020

