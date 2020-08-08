It’s going to be a BEAUTIFUL weekend across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw temperatures in the 70s and 80s in most places for Friday. Regardless of the cool down, we had mostly sunny skies across the region!
It looks like we’ll cool down into the 40s and 50s for those overnight lows. Wenatchee will be the warmest, sitting at 64 degrees.
We’re going to warm up a bit in the Spokane area over the weekend. We’ll reach 82 degrees on Saturday and 83 degrees for Sunday! It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend to spend outdoors.
Highs across the region will reach the upper 70s and 80s. Enjoy the cooler temps before we start warming up again for the start of our work week!
