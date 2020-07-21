It’s getting hot out here, so drink up all your water -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Tuesday will continue to be hot and sunny. Be smart today! Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen before you head out the door.

You know it’s going to be a hot one when temperatures will already be in the low 90s by lunch. During the hottest part of the day, Spokane can expect mid 90s. Sunshine all day, clear skies. We will have a breeze coming in from the south at 5-15 mph.

High temperatures across the region will be in the 90s today. Temperatures in Omak, Moses Lake, and Lewiston will be hottest. These cities will see temperatures in the triple digits. A little cooler – but still warm – in Sandpoint and Kalispell in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be cooler – slightly. High temperatures will still be hot, but not as hot as today.

Starting Thursday, we get out of the 90s and into the 80s. Slight potential in the forecast to see some wet weather Thursday night into Friday night.

HEAT SAFETY REMINDERS: