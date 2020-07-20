It’s getting hot, hot, hot in the Inland Northwest -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and happy Monday! It is Monday, July 20. It is getting hot, hot, hot in the Inland Northwest.

If you’re a fan of the heat, you are in luck! If the hot temperatures are not your favorite, perhaps you can make indoor plans for the next few days in the A/C.

We can expect clear skies. Not a lot of cloud cover. This evening, we’ll see clear skies and light winds.

High temperatures will hover in the low 90s today. Parts of north Idaho will get close to 90, in the upper 80s. Warmest spot on our map is Wenatchee where it will be 101 degrees today.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s. Slightly cooler tonight in the upper 50s in Deer Park, Sandpoint and Pullman. Clear skies.

HEAT SAFETY REMINDERS: