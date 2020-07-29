It’s getting dangerously hot in the Inland Northwest! -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s our last day of high 90s in Spokane until we get low 100s tomorrow and Friday. Get the electric fans and A/C units ready to go.

A reminder that we are still under a Heat Advisory. The advisory covers every area in the orange below. This has been extended to Friday instead of Thursday.

There is also an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Friday evening. The warning covers the places in the pink shaded area below.

Today’s high temperatures will mostly be in the upper 90s. Though, areas including Lewiston, Moses Lake and Omak will all see low 100s. Spokane will have its opportunity for triple digit heat come tomorrow and Friday.

Based off the high temperatures below, you can understand why we have several weather alerts this week. Moses Lake and Lewiston are forecasted to g

Temperatures will start to cool by some this weekend. Average high temperature in Spokane this time of year is 86 degrees. These temperatures are well above average. This weekend, afternoon highs will get to the low 90s. By next work week, we should see upper 80s back in the forecast, which is closer to the average high.

There is a slight potential for thunderstorms Thursday, mainly for north Idaho. Otherwise, the forecast is dry and mainly clear. Most areas have been seeing cloud cover in the morning. A lot of which burns off by the afternoon.

HEAT SAFETY: