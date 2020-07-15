It’s finally starting to feel like summer! Temps will be in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm day on Tuesday and a comfortable evening across the Inland Northwest. Get ready, because things are going to heat up even more heading into Wednesday!

TONIGHT'S LOWS: We're expecting calm conditions across the region, with temps mostly in the 50s and 60s for our overnight lows. We'll see some clouds but should remain dry overnight into tomorrow. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/zo7mG3AzhN — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 14, 2020

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: We're starting to warm up even more! It's going to feel like summer with our high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/G49KJvN7Ay — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 14, 2020

Highs across the region will range from the 80s to mid 90s! We’re expecting those sunny skies to last throughout the entire day.

WARMING UP: Our high temperature will reach 88 degrees tomorrow in Spokane! It'll be the perfect day to spend outside. Make sure to hydrate and wear sunscreen! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/dRyKVyyGwK — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 14, 2020

Temperatures will drop just a bit heading into Thursday, but we should stay mostly sunny for the remainder of the week. We’ll be back up into the upper 80s and 90s by the weekend!

