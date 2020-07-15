It’s finally starting to feel like summer! Temps will be in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm day on Tuesday and a comfortable evening across the Inland Northwest. Get ready, because things are going to heat up even more heading into Wednesday!
Highs across the region will range from the 80s to mid 90s! We’re expecting those sunny skies to last throughout the entire day.
Temperatures will drop just a bit heading into Thursday, but we should stay mostly sunny for the remainder of the week. We’ll be back up into the upper 80s and 90s by the weekend!
