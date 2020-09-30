It’s fall, right??? Summer temperatures continue all week – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Sunshine will be sticking around all day,  but there will be some more haze moving in from the wildfires in California.

Wed Outside[1]

Despite that, temperatures will be warm.

Wed Highs[1]

And the same goes for Thursday!

Wed Thu Highs[1]

In fact, high pressure will keep us sunny and warm with haze moving in through at least Thursday. Temperatures will remain very warm — around 80 each day. Clear, cool nights into next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

