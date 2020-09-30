It’s fall, right??? Summer temperatures continue all week – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Sunshine will be sticking around all day, but there will be some more haze moving in from the wildfires in California.
Despite that, temperatures will be warm.
And the same goes for Thursday!
In fact, high pressure will keep us sunny and warm with haze moving in through at least Thursday. Temperatures will remain very warm — around 80 each day. Clear, cool nights into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.