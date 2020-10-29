‘It’s definitely worrisome’: Mental health professionals get ready for increase in need during winter months

Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fewer daylight hours and colder weather means fewer chances to be outside. Behavioral health professionals anticipate more people will need help in the next few months.

Suzie Johnson says her clients at Frontier Behavioral Health sometimes tell her they feel alone, that no one understands what they’re going through.

“Today, that’s not necessarily true,” she said.

While everyone has different circumstances, we’re all feeling the same thing: Stressed and sad because of the pandemic.

Frontier Behavioral Health says it saw a 25 percent increase in people reaching out for crisis services from March to September of this year, compared to the last.

With the leaves falling – an indication that winter is on the way – people won’t have the same outlets they did in the summer.

Johnson said October and November are normally her busy months, as people reach out to her, worried about seasonal affective disorder. Johnson says her patients are afraid they’re going to feel more isolated this winter, especially as the pandemic continues.

“It’s definitely worrisome. The increase we’re anticipating in people accessing services will undoubtedly put a strain on organizations like ours,” said Jeff Thomas, the CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health.

He says their industry, right now, is already strapped enough helping people get through the pandemic.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, about 3 million Washingtonians will be experiencing some sort of behavioral health symptom through January. That includes feeling some depression, anxiety or stress.

Even though places like Frontier Behavioral Health will be busy, they will still help you.

There are many ways to take care of yourself and your family as the pandemic continues, and through the winter months.

Those of you who do feel more sad during the cold can get a happy light. It’s a light that can be set up at a desk and gives off light.

Johnson says it’s also helpful to possibly get some tropical-scented candles.

“Make the atmosphere kind of summer-like if that helps them evoke like happier thoughts or feelings,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages people to make plans for the future. Even though it’s the winter, there are some winter activities that could be done, like snowshoeing or skiing.

“We’re encouraging our clients to have a cope-ahead plan, so they can be strategic… What can I do in November, what can I plan ahead for, so I don’t’ flip into that depression hold,” Johnson said.

It’s also a good idea to stay socially connected to family and friends, whether it’s on the phone or video chat.

Remember that the pandemic isn’t going to last forever, too.

“We just have to keep having resiliency, to be able to say we are a strong people, and to be kind and to be wise about things and reach out to our loved ones as much as possible. Just stay strong,” she said.

Those who are in need of some professional help should reach out.

Here are a list of resources:

Washington Listens Line: 1-833-681-0211

24/7 Regional Crisis Line: 1-877-266-1818

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255

Crisis text line: Text ‘HEAL’ to 741741

