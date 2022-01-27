It’s Championship week for Beat the Book

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NFL playoffs were epic in the Divisional round, and so was our sports department continuing their hot streak as we help you try to Beat the Book brought to you by Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Last week Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti were 4-1 in their picks, just 13 seconds away from a 5-0 week, they are 8-1 over the last two, 14-3 over the last four with five straight winning weeks.

This week Keith Osso takes a look at the AFC and NFC title games and has high hopes for the underdogs.

