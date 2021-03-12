‘It’s bittersweet’: More fans prepare to fill the stands at sporting events in Phase 3

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — The last time parents were in the stands for high school football in Washington was in the fall of 2019.

Soon, those parents will be able to cheer on their child once more.

“Just to see it happening and the final part of it. Kind of breaks my heart. It’s bittersweet,” said Dusty Cannon.

She’s one of many fans who was ecstatic to hear Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement on Thursday, saying Washington can soon progress to Phase 3. While the full transition takes place March 22, parents can return to watching high school sports as soon as next Thursday.

Phase 3 also changes things for the pros. Fans can once again spend a warm evening watching the Spokane Indians, which could see an increase from 25% capacity by the time spring rolls around.

“Assuming we continue to make progress we’re going to reevaluate this capacity limit in April and potentially increase the capacity limit,” said Gov. Inslee.

The Spokane Indians announced they’re developing plans to bring fans back, immediately after Inslee’s announcement.

“There’s a lot of details to work out, but we’re confident we can bring people back in a safe manner,” said Otto Klein with the Spokane Indians.

READ: More fans to be allowed at high school, youth sports in Phase 3

RELATED: Washington moving to Phase 3 on March 22

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.