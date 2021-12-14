It’s been exactly one year since the first shipment of COVID vaccines arrived in Washington

by Erin Robinson

Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images FILE: Vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. – It has been exactly one year since the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Washington.

Since then, more than 11.3 million shots have been administered, with more than 5.4 Washingtonians receiving at least one dose.

“It is amazing to see how far we have come in just one year,” said Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah. “From mass vaccination sites to public-private partnerships through the Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System Center, mobile vaccination efforts through Care-a-Van, and more, it is clear this response has taken an immense amount of ingenuity and hard work. I am proud to serve as the state’s Secretary of Health and call Washington home.”

Children ages 5 -11 became eligible for vaccines just a few weeks ago. Since then, more than 158,000 children in that age range have received their first dose.

“Seeing kids as young as 5 get their COVID-19 vaccines is another great illustration of the progress that has happened over the past year,” said Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary. “As a mother, getting my daughter vaccinated was one of the highlights of my year. Vaccines are keeping children safer in the classroom, protecting them when they’re with their friends, and helping us all stay healthy as we gather with loved ones this holiday.”

“I’m proud of how far our state has come over the past year. Getting millions of people vaccinated – and more than 1.3 million people an additional dose – is no easy feat. I want to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has helped us achieve these milestones,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer. “As we head into 2022, I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community as a whole.”

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting a vaccine. Those who have received their second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months ago, and those who got a Johnson and Johnson shot at least two months ago, are now eligible for a booster shot.

Learn more about vaccination and booking an appointment here.

