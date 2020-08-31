It’s been 100 days since Spokane County entered Phase 2

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Sunday marks 100 days since Spokane County entered Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan.

The county has recently seen a decrease in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases, but is unable to advance to Phase 3.

In late July, Governor Jay Inslee indefinitely extended his pause on counties’ ability to move forward in the state’s reopening plan.

The rate of COVID-19 infections has also declined statewide. Earlier this week, Washington public health officials said there are encouraging signs regarding the spread of the virus in the state.

Dr. Kathy Lofy said there has been a decline in cases being reported, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and deaths.

The Spokane Regional Health District does not report new COVID-19 data on weekends, but there were 58 new cases reported on Friday. That number is significantly down from earlier this month, when the county reported its highest number of new cases with 170 on August 6.

