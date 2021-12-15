‘It’s back where it belongs’: Woman finds missing roadside chapel statue while on daily stroll

by Vanessa Perez

MEAD, Wash.– It’s been two weeks since a statue was stolen out of Lincoln County, but it has finally been found.

The sculpture of a praying cowboy was dedicated to a late rodeo icon Deb Copenhaver. Copenhaver’s daughter is the sculptor behind the bronze work. The family placed it in front of the roadside chapel as an honor to her dad and the community. “It was something she wanted to do for him, and he got to see it so we’re thankful that it didn’t happen when he was alive but obviously it’s back now,” Matt Copenhaver, Deb’s son said.

The praying cowboy sculpture was stolen at the beginning of December. It was found more than 70 miles away by Linda Folger, who lives in Mead. Folger was out on her daily stroll on Monday when she thought she spotted a yard cart with a trash bag.

She went back on Tuesday to discover it was the bronze horse and cowboy statue. Folger called in the missing statue.

“It’s obviously a nice piece of artwork, and they didn’t seem that interested,” Folger said.

She went home and looked it up online only to learn that it had recently been reported stolen. She called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Copenhaver family picked up from Mead on Tuesday.

“I’m happy it’s back to where it belongs it wasn’t what I was expecting to find in the field, so I’m glad it’s back where it belongs,” Folger said.

“I was in shock that it was even found. We were under the assumption that it was broke down for just salvage metal to get the call that it was in one piece was amazing,” Copenhaver said.

It is not clear who stole and dumped the statue, but Sheriff Wade Magers said an investigation is underway.

Creston community members like Lauretta Gustaveson said it means everything to have the statue back where it belongs.

“We’re just so blessed that the statue is back, and found it looks like it’s in one piece,” Gustaveson said.

