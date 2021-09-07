It’s back to work and school on Tuesday, but the summer weather continues! – Kris

Labor Day is often referred to as the “unofficial end of the summer season”, but it’s not going to feel like it this week! Monday will be the warmest day since mid August! Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, which is about ten degrees above average. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds. Hopefully, you can break away from your desk to enjoy a little bit of the beautiful weather.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday night, a southwesterly flow has the potential to usher in some wildfire smoke from fires burning in Oregon and California. There’s also a weak disturbance on the way for Wednesday which will pick up our winds. It’s still going to be very warm on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s once again. However, expect slightly cooler weather for Thursday. Temperatures will dip back down into the 70s through the weekend with partly sunny skies.