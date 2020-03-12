It’s baaaaack. Yep, snow is back in the forecast -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you like the sun and the dry conditions. You’re welcome. They will stick around for the rest of your Thursday.

Conditions will stay mainly clear. Wind speeds will be cal, much calmer than yesterday. Speeds tonight may pick up, possibly up to 20 mph gusts this evening and overnight.

We have snow on the way. We’re expecting it to arrive Friday.

Watch how this weather system progresses into our region. This is Friday morning. We have snow potential building for the northern parts of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Snowfall potential also hovering over western Washington

The weather system will really start rolling into the area around Friday afternoon. Snowfall potential sitting on the majority of Washington and Idaho, especially for higher elevations. Mountains like Schweitzer Mountain can expect up to 3-5 inches of new snow

By Saturday morning, the system gets stronger.

The darker the blue, the more snow we’re expecting. Look at all the dark blue. Right now, it looks like early Saturday is when we’ll see more snow. Plan ahead! Be ready for icy roads

Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. They will get much colder this weekend, however. North Idaho overnight lows could get into the single digits, some low teens for areas around Spokane.

Make it a great Thursday! -Nikki