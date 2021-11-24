‘It’s all about giving and helping your fellow man’: Fresh Soul giving away 100 Thanksgiving meals

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central’s Fresh Soul will be giving away Thanksgiving meals to the first 100 people who line up on Thursday morning.

To-go boxes full of the restaurant’s authentic soul food will be available from 9 to 11 a.m.

The restaurant would not say much about what would be inside, but they did say the meals will include their famous ribs.

Fresh Soul is part of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association and gives hands-on job training to children ages 14 to 18.

“It’s all about giving and helping your fellow man,” said Executive Director Michael Brown. “When we do that, then we’re doing God’s work. I mean, just love our neighbors the way we want to love ourselves.”

Once the 100 meals are given away, Fresh Soul will close its doors so employees can enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

RELATED: Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

READ: Salvation Army of Spokane to host free Thanksgiving meal

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.