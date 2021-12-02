‘It’s a struggle everywhere’: Local school districts change up hiring incentives during staff shortage

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – From bus delays to lack of custodians and a desperate search for substitutes, staffing shortages continue to hit Inland Northwest schools, making it difficult for them to operate smoothly.

The Central Valley School District has 60 open positions, a high number for this time of year.

Casey Groh, the executive director of human resources for the district, says they normally do most of their hiring before school starts.

“The difference this year, there’s been a lot of movement with employees all across the job market,” Groh said.

He doesn’t attribute the staff shortage to the vaccine mandate. Instead, he says it’s because people are moving on to other career opportunities.

The district didn’t have anyone leave over the vaccine mandate.

“To be honest with you, because of the religious and medical accommodations we’re able to provide for our employees, I don’t think that has been a driver of that specifically,” Groh said. “It’s really just an opportunity for us to bring people back in and show them the opportunities they have with medical benefits, state-provided pension, those types of things.”

Groh doesn’t believe they’ve hit a crisis mode just yet. He says they’re trying to avoid that by being more proactive with their hiring.

They’re currently looking for more substitutes in many different positions, bus drivers, paraeducators, custodians and more.

The substitutes they had before have been brought on as full-time employees, so Groh says they’re trying to backfill those jobs.

For the hard-to-fill jobs, like paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers and attendants, they’re giving a hiring bonus between $750 to $1,500. That would be paid out next year after the end of this school year.

Groh says they’re also putting a bonus in place for employees in those hard-to-fill positions they’re in now.

“If those employees are able to achieve 95 percent attendance, this school year, then we’re able to provide them an incentive this coming July,” Groh said.

While CVSD needs to fill 60 positions, East Valley School District, a smaller district, has 44 vacant positions.

“It’s a struggle everywhere,” said Jane Stencel, the director of human resources for EVSD.

EVSD does not have a hiring bonus, however, Stencel says they are reevaluating some of their wages.

“I think one thing that’s difficult in all of this that many of us forget is not only how we recruit more, but how do we take care of those employees that we already have. They’re also feeling the pressure of the shortage and employees and the impact of that and their stress levels are higher,” Stencel said.

Stencel says it’s a bit more difficult for them to offer higher wages because of being a smaller district and the income base from the state is smaller.

She believes the shortage is partly because of the vaccine mandate and also because of larger employers in the area.

“We want to remain competitive, but it is harder when you have McDonald’s that’s offering a higher wage than we’re able to, and then the larger businesses like Amazon who hire with a $3,000 hiring bonus. Those are a little more difficult to compete with,” Stencel said.

Stencel says the cost of goods is going up, including housing. Couple that with some of their schools not being easily accessible, she says it can be an obstacle for job candidates.

The Central Valley School District says the staff shortages haven’t impacted students’ education, but it has impacted operations. Staff are working more overtime to get things done and are moving to other schools to fill in. Most of their openings are in classified staff, so nutrition services, transportation and custodial work.

However, the East Valley School District is in need of more teachers and has been trying to hire four since last summer. Stencel believes the staff shortages at her district are impacting students’ learning.

“If we don’t have the supports in the classrooms, the students aren’t getting the same level of individualized instruction and attention than they have in the past,” Stencel said.

You can find open positions on the Central Valley School District’s website here, as well as the East Valley School District’s here.

