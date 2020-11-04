It’s a soggy Election Day evening, and we are far from finished with the showers in the forecast -Kris

Many last-minute voters might still be drying off after getting soaked at the polls this evening! Hats off to those voters, especially at the polls in North Idaho where citizens stood in the pouring rain this evening waiting to cast ballots. It will be a drier day Wednesday, but there is still the possibility of a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon. Expect gusty winds of up to 30 mph the second half of the day. It will be unseasonably warm with highs around 60 degrees. That’s more than 10 degrees above average.

The wettest day of the week will be Thursday. Expect steady rains and windy conditions. North winds on Friday will bring cooler weather and falling snow levels to the region through Saturday morning. High temperatures will continue to reach the 40s through Saturday. Early next week, expect temperatures to drop to well below average readings.