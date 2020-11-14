It’s a good weekend to stay inside! Another round of snow is on its way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another round of snow is expected to hit the Inland Northwest Saturday evening, making it a good weekend to bundle up and stay inside.
It will start as a mixture of rain and snow around 3 p.m. Saturday. That mixture should last until Sunday morning, breaking for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s.
If you plan on traveling over a mountain pass this weekend, prepare to see more of that snow. Six to 10 inches are expected for the Cascades.
A winter weather advisory will take effect for that region, as well as the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and around Wenatchee beginning 4 p.m. Saturday.
