It’s a good time to invest in that air conditioner; things are heating up this week!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It will be a warm, sunny weekend in Spokane but get ready because things are heating up next week.

Highs will reach 84 in Spokane on Saturday, with lows dipping into the mid 50s at night.

Those highs will reach 90 on Sunday, and continue to rise throughout the week.

The heat for next week could get excessive and as a result those who are heat sensitive could be at high risk for heat related illnesses. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/WphtNGmZ9I — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 24, 2020

The National Weather Service is reminding people to drink plenty of water and stay in an area with access to air conditioning or shade, if possible.

If you plan on heading to a lake, don’t forget your sunscreen!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.