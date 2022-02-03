‘It’s a good feeling to be back’: Schmidty’s Burgers reopens in Coeur d’Alene following fire

by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — After two years of waiting and patience, Schmidty’s Burgers in Coeur d’Alene is back open at a new location. A fire destroyed the business and five others in January 2020.

“It was a sad, kinda a shocking, too many emotions going on at once,” said owner Denise Schmidt. “Not only were we losing our jobs, but our kids were losing their income.”

There was no question that they wanted to rebuild. It was just a matter of where and when it could happen.

“A few months after COVID hit we just restarted. We got everything going again,” Schmidt said.

She and her husband, Nate, landed a new space in August 2020. COVID pushed the reopening date back many times.

“They had the concrete shortages, employee shortages for other people that needed to be part of this process to get everything here quickly,” she said.

Things started falling into place recently. Before you know it, they reopened a week ago. By her side are her sons Caleb and Seth along with Seth’s girlfriend, Hailey. They all worked at the former location.

“As soon as we could we just opened the door,” Schmidt said. “It’s a good feeling to be back.”

When you walk in, Schmidt says you won’t see too many differences. The space is bigger and you’ll now have to order at the counter.

“We’re coming back with our same menu, plus we’re going to have a few extra items,” she said.

You can still get your hands on their classics like the Grumpy Burger and the brown sugar bacon burger.

Through this tragedy, the family chooses to look at it as a blessing in disguise.

“Honestly I just think it [former location] would’ve been hard to deal with COVID in that space,” Schmidt said. “Even from the first day from the fire we knew that — this is what we do, this is what we want to do. We want to continue to do it.”

They’re only accepting cash at the moment until they can get credit card transactions up and running.

Hours are also limited right now. They’re open Sunday from 11-3, closed Mondays, Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. -8 p.m., and Friday to Saturday between 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The new location is 1524 East Sherman Avenue.

