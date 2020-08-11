It’s a beautiful night for a meteor shower!

Perseid meteors peak tonight!

Perseid Meteor Forecast Copyright 4 News Now

The Perseid Meteor Shower is always worth staying up late for. It peaks tonight, and with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, you should have no trouble spotting some meteors.

It couldn’t be easier to see the Perseid. Go outside and look up!

You’ll have a better view if you can get away from the city lights. The best time to see some shooting stars will be between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Perseid is traditionally one of the very best meteor showers of the year, featuring 50 to 100 meteors per hour. The moon will rise at 11:47 pm, and that will cut down on the number of shooting stars that you’ll be able to see.

If you miss out tonight, you will also have a pretty good chance to see the Perseid Wednesday night.

