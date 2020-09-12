Item shot through windows of Lakeside High School bus leaving football game, superintendent says

CLARK FORK, Idaho — No students were seriously injured on Friday when the superintendent of Lakeside High School says some type of projectile was shot through a bus window as football players headed home from a game in Clark Fork.

The bus was getting on the highway just less than a mile from Clark Fork High School when Superintendent Russ Mitchell says students heard a loud noise and two of the bus windows shattered. The bus driver pulled over as soon as it was safe to do so.

Emergency responders inspected the students and determined no one was seriously injured. The incident is now under investigation, but Mitchell says whatever was shot traveled through one side of the bus and out the other. All students safely made it home and Plummer-Worley staff are coordinating with Clark Fork staff, as well as local law enforcement to determine what happened.

“Having had close personal friends on the giving and receiving end of such incidences, I personally remain mystified by it all,” said Mitchell. “Whether accidental or purposeful, it’s difficult to apply logic to such behavior.”

Mitchell said school staff will update parents as soon as they learn more.

