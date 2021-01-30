Italian Kitchen reopening for indoor dining this Monday under modified guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another Spokane restaurant has announced its plans to reopen under the state’s modified guidelines for indoor dining.

Italian Kitchen will open for dine-in services this coming Monday, with proper protocols in place.

Shortly after Governor Inslee detailed the ‘Stay Healthy Washington’ plan, the state released a set of guidelines, allowing some restaurants to operate indoors at 25%, just as long as they have a way to provide open airflow. Several restaurants have opened since then, and Italian Kitchen is soon to join the list.

“We are incredibly excited to regain some normalcy,” the restaurant said in a post. “It is with an abundance of gratitude that we say thank you for your continued support over the last year.”

