Italian city hits over 119 degrees, breaks European record

A weather station on the island of Sicily has likely recorded the hottest temperature ever measured in Europe. The reading of 48.8° Celsius, or 119.8° Fahrenheit, would beat the previous record for the continent by 1.4° F. The astounding reading came on Wednesday afternoon in Syracuse, on the east coast of the island. Sicily is part of the country of Italy.

English translation: “At 13:14:15 local time it reached 48.8 ° C at the SIAS station in Syracuse C.da Monasteri, the highest temperature recorded by the entire SIAS network since its installation in 2002. In the graph, the details of the instantaneous recordings of temperature, relative humidity and wind direction at 2 m above the ground at an interval of 5 minutes, as well as the elaborations of maximum and average wind speed in the interval of 5 minutes.”

The reading still must be accepted by the World Meteorological Organization to become an official record for the continent. If accepted this reading would surpass the 48.4° C reading (118.4° F) in Athens, Greece on October 7th, 1977. Considering the weather station network responsible for the reading was only installed in 2002, its reliability is unlikely to be questioned since it uses modern, precise methods of measurement.

Update on the new European Record: The official agromet of Sicily SIAS confirmed as 48.8C the maximum temperature reached today in their station inland of Siracusa. The station is standard (better than most of WMO airports stations). https://t.co/Lhvif293cu pic.twitter.com/QN12YKI4cW — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) August 11, 2021

The previous record for Europe accepted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is 48.0°C from Athens in 1977. That record is fiercely debated among many meteorologists and climatologists. Very dubious, perhaps we can all rest and agree in this reading. Time will tell ⏲️ — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 11, 2021

Extreme heat has gripped southern Europe this summer, turning the tourist hot spots along the Mediterranean Sea into literal hot zones with widespread record heat and wildfires.

RELATED – Watch Now: Homes destroyed by dozens of wildfires throughout Greece

RELATED – Wildfire reaches Turkey power plant, prompts evacuations

RELATED – Southeast Europe heat wave set to be among worst in decades