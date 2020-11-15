‘It will take away everything’: Rep. McMorris Rodgers responds to Gov. Inslee’s COVID restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers disapproved of Gov. Inslee’s newly-announced COVID restrictions.

Beginning Monday at midnight, bars and restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer indoor seating. Outdoor seating will be allowed as long as proper safety protocols are followed. That means tables will be limited to no more than five people at a time. Customers can still order to-go, Inslee says.

McMorris Rodgers issued the following statement:

“I’m very disappointed with the Governor’s latest statewide, one-size-fits-all shutdown and am quite concerned it will severely impact small businesses and take away everything these hard-working entrepreneurs have built over years and decades. So many people are barely hanging on and need hope.

“Let’s continue to support our health care workers, those researching therapeutics, and the many friends and family working on the front lines. Thank you for your steadfastness throughout this difficult year. I believe we are close to a vaccine and providing widespread antigen testing that will bring confidence for us to continue to open up our economy. Let’s preserve the gains we have made in education and provide an option for more of our kids to return to in-person classes in a safe and responsible way.

“We need leadership that encourages the hard-working men and women who keep our state and region moving. Like I have said from the beginning of this pandemic, we need more localized solutions that recognize the regional differences that exist in our vast state and country. I will continue to advocate for locally driven strategies that keep Main Street open, encourage employment growth, and give families in Eastern Washington hope and opportunity.”