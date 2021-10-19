It will soon cost much less to start a new business in Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking to start a new business in the City of Spokane, it will soon cost you much less to get your idea on its feet.

Spokane City Council unanimously decided to delay an increase in business registration fees and agreed to reduce the fee amount for startup businesses.

In explaining its decision, the council said it is hoping to “accommodate small business owners rather than raise costs as well as give a head start to new businesses to emerge.”

“As the Mayor’s proposal came forward to raise various business registration fees, it just didn’t seem like the right time,” Councilmember Candace Mumm said. “What seemed more appropriate, coming out of the pandemic, was to encourage the creation of new businesses to register in our city. Therefore, I proposed instead of raising fees next year, to reduce the new business owner’s first-time registration by 50 percent.”

