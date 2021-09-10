It will be a showery end to the work week, but there is “fair weather” in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday – Kris

For the first time in a LONG time (mid June) Spokane has the chance to see some meaningful rain! The timing isn’t the best; it’s coming for FRIDAY. It’s the first day of the Spokane Interstate Fair and a day full of high school football. Regardless, rain is desperately needed. When you head out the door in the morning, it might not be raining. However, it has the potential to pour when you’re grabbing lunch, picking up the kids from school or heading home from work. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ – 0.75″ will be possible. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow. We will be back in the mid 70s, which is right about average.

Right now, it looks like the rain will taper off early Saturday morning for a dry weekend. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 70s, which is just a tiny bit below average. There could be much cooler weather on the way. A strong cold front is expected around the middle of next week brining windy conditions and below average temperatures. There’s even talk of high elevation snow!