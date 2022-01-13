‘It was so hard’: Parents concerned about possibility of returning to remote learning

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Parents and districts are unified in that they don’t want their kids going back to remote learning.

School districts say they are prepared to go remote if they have to, but they’re exhausting all other options first.

Rachael Clevinger is a mom of three and her 7-year-old daughter Sophie attends Liberty Lake Elementary School. She says she got an email saying her daughter may have to go remote again because of a high number of cases.

She says the last time she went remote, Sophie had a hard time staying motivated.

“It’s kind of that difference between mom and teacher. Like, teacher is boss she tells me what to do — I do it. Mom is ‘I can negotiate out of whatever I need to do.’ When we did full remote learning a couple of years ago it was just so hard to get her to sit down at the computer,” Clevinger said.

Clevinger has been working from home for the last two years and has two other kids at home. She says her company is asking people to come back to the office, but she’s hoping to continue working from home.

Jade Seimer is a local hairdresser with a son at Garfield Elementary, and while she hasn’t received and communications about schools going remote, she’s still concerned. Hairdressers and a lot of other people don’t have the option of working from home.

“So, I would have to essentially shut down my business to be able to be home with him. We would be on the luckier side to have to do that. I don’t know what people who can’t afford to lose work would do,” Seimer said.

Seimer says her family would survive, but it’s not an ideal situation.

