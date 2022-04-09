‘It was really scary’: People near deadly Lucky’s Pub shooting recall drive-by

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Two people who were at a downtown Spokane bar when a deadly shooting took place nearby shared what they saw early Saturday morning.

Christopher Barker and Alexander Schuld were at the Arcade Bar when a drive-by shooting killed two people and hurt another outside of Lucky’s Pub.

“It was really scary. So, we were at the Arcade Bar and we looked down the road and there’s three bodies laying down on the sidewalk. There was that. Yeah, that sticks in my memory for sure.”

The Spokane Police Department said multiple 911 calls started coming in around 1:30 a.m. saying there was a shooting involving multiple people.

When officers got to the scene, they found three shooting victims. A crowd was pouring out of the bar and people were running from the area.

Two of the people shot were a man and a woman who were standing outside of the bar when the shooting took place. The third person shot was a cab driver who was sitting in a taxi parked outside of the bar.

SPD said initial information shows it was a drive-by shooting involving one car.

The suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

