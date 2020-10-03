‘It was horrifying’: Witness describes helping teen who died during drive-by shooting

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thursday’s drive-by shooting shook up an East Central neighborhood that has been hit with crime before.

“It was horrifying,” said Kevin Morton, who lives in the neighborhood.

It’s an image Morton can’t seem to erase from his mind.

“My first instinct was is he dead or alive? Then I went through the first aid procedures,” he said.

Morton says he was in his house when he heard six gunshots coming from outside.

“I heard screaming. I went around and that’s when I saw the kid on the ground,” he said.

A teenage boy was killed in the drive-by shooting.

“The hardest part was he was 15. That’s what gets me. He didn’t even have a chance to live life,” said Morton.

Neighbors say his life was cut too short, over an issue that has gone on for far too long.

“All the problems we’ve been having are from people coming into the neighborhood,” said Deborah Atkins, who lives down the block.

Regardless, both Atkins and Morton say they know they’re not alone.

“Unfortunately in today’s society, no matter where you go, you’re going to have this type of activity,” Morton said.

“I just pray for the city, our country, the people around here. Just for the safety of all of us,” said Atkins.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman, as well as the 20-year-old Elijah Davis, who admitted to driving the car when the shooting took place. Both are facing first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges. Davis is being held on $1 million bond.

