‘It was a slow deterioration’: COVID complications deteriorated man’s heart 8 months later

by Rania Kaur

POST FALLS, Idaho– After fighting through COVID back in December, one couple thought they’d be fine. But eight months later, they faced a life or death struggle.

“He was totally, completely deteriorating in front of my eyes. And that’s the most scariest thing any wife, any person, anyone can go through,” said Henny Lefebvre, who almost lost her husband to COVID.

While they both beat COVID after testing positive in December, Roger’s heart was slowly giving out.

“I was out of the hospital and back home, but it did attack my heart and when it attacked my heart, that was a slow, progressive deterioration inside my heart,” Roger said.

Exactly four weeks ago, Roger was fighting for his life at Kootenai Health hospital.

“I did not know it was going to attack any of my organs, I would never have thought that. However, it did, it was a slow deterioration, it wasn’t sudden, it was something that took some time,” Roger said.

His only option after two open-heart surgeries was to have a mechanical valve (TAVR) put in his heart.

“That was one of the hardest things I’d ever gone through in my life. We were waiting for his date and time for this TAVR procedure, and he was on hold and on-hold because of COVID,” Henny said.

Four weeks post-op he’s back home recovering, but he says he frustrated with people who won’t get vaccinated.

“I am angry at those people that walk around saying I don’t need to take care of myself, and that are forcing people like myself to endure the agony and the pain and the suffering that I went through for eight months,” Roger said.

It almost separated him from the love of his life.

“Get a shot, it’s not a big deal. Save someone else, save us from going through this,” Henny said. “We’re going to make it to fifty now, we’re going to make it to fifty.”

RELATED: Seattle Children’s Hospital confirms 1st COVID-19 death

READ: A Spokane woman lost her husband of 16 years to COVID. Now, she’s urging others to get vaccinated

RELATED: Six kids receiving critical care for COVID-19 at Providence in Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.