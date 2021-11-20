‘It shows that the vaccine works’: COVID cases plummet in Pullman as WSU sees high vaccination numbers

by Elenee Dao

PULLMAN, Wash. — For nearly a year, health experts have praised the efficacy and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Its effectiveness can be seen in one college town: Pullman.

Ahead of fall 2020 classes, Whitman County was averaging fewer than 10 new COVID cases per day. That changed when classes started.

WSU only offered remote classes at that time, but many students returned to Pullman and that is when cases skyrocketed.

“That very quickly jumped up to 30, to 50 a day, every single day for a very, it seems like a long time,” said Chris Skidmore with Whitman County Public Health.

Even with students learning remotely, WCPH and WSU were swamped with the onslaught of COVID cases.

“In the fall of 2020, part of that is a natural epidemiologic curve and that we had a highly susceptible population,” said Professor of Pathology and Infectious Disease Guy Palmer. “A relatively small percentage of individuals had been infected, so there was no natural immunity and we obviously did not have the vaccine at that point of time.”

This year, with all students back on campus, the situation is a lot better and it is because of vaccines.

WSU put a vaccination requirement in place for staff and students to return to campus this year.

No one was vaccinated last fall. Fast forward to now: 94 percent of WSU employees are vaccinated, as well as 96 percent of Pullman students.

“Vaccinations have just been a game-changer. When we compare fall of ‘21 to fall of 2020, our case counts are down significantly,” said Joel Schwartzkopf, Executive Director of Washington State University’s Cougar Health Services.

Between August 1 and November 17, 2020, more than 2,000 people tested positive for COVID at WSU. Compare that to the same time frame in 2021 — only 322 have tested positive.

“There’s no question the vaccine is responsible for the control that we’re seeing, especially in populations that are heavily vaccinated,” Palmer said.

COVID-19 has not been eradicated from Pullman, but the situation is better.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccines are rolling out, the vaccines are effective, we’re continually getting a larger percentage of our population vaccinated and we’ll continue to get larger numbers, a larger percentage of our population vaccinated as people overcome the hesitancies that they’ve had,” Palmer said.

