‘It should be on the ballot’: Woodward says decision to fluoridate water should be up to voters

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s City Council is holding a virtual forum on Thursday to discuss a possible executive order to add fluoride to the water supply, but Mayor Nadine Woodward is not in favor.

Woodward posted a message to her Facebook page on Tuesday night, saying she was against the idea of an executive order and encouraged people to comment publicly.

“You should decide whether our city’s drinking water is altered! And it should be on the ballot,” she said.

Organizations have been pushing for higher levels of fluoride in city water, especially since school closures during the pandemic will make it harder for students to access dental health programs. Naturally occurring fluoride in drinking water rarely appears in high enough amounts to impact dental health.

The council’s forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday. It is open for public testimony, but to comment, you must sign up between 2:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to access the forum.

