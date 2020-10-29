It might look like winter outside, but it feels like fall in the forecast. -Kris

Temperatures today were back up around average. We topped out at 50° in Spokane. Even so, there’s still plenty of evidence of last week’s record snow. We’ll put another dent in snow piled up in your yard on Thursday. After morning lows in the 20s, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s in the afternoon . You won’t need your heavy coat for long, but you will need your sunglasses all day. Expect mostly sunny skies after some patchy morning fog.

It will be warm again on Friday, but a cold front will pick up our winds and cool things down a little bit for Saturday. That said, temperatures will remain in the 50s through Halloween and right on into Election Day on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of showers in the extended forecast.