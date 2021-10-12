It might be a shock when you step out the door! Expect a COLD Tuesday morning. – Kris

It was a sad sight on my front porch this morning. My pretty flowers were looking worse of the wear after a morning low of 29° in Spokane. I’d better get them cleared out before they really start to get gross. Meanwhile, it’s not going to be any warmer tomorrow morning. In fact, it might be a couple of degrees colder. Expect a morning low in Spokane of 27°. Our average morning low is 40°! Tuesday is going to be a beautiful day with blue skies and sunshine. However, that sunshine isn’t going to do much for our temperature. The high will top out in the mid 50s in Spokane, which is between five and ten degrees below average.

High clouds will begin creeping in late in the day on Tuesday in advance of an approaching cold front. It is a weak system will only bring a slight chance of light precipitation. Expect a few sprinkles in the valleys and a dusting of snow in the mountains. The dry weather and a warming trend returns on Thursday.