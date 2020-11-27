‘It means the world to me’: Fresh Soul serves 100 free Thanksgiving meals

SPOKANE, Wash.– We all know Thanksgiving isn’t the same this year without those gatherings of extended family and friends.

But Fresh Soul, a southern-style restaurant in Spokane, tried to fill that void for some people this year as they served about 100 free meals on Thanksgiving morning.

“It means the world to me,” said Vinny, a man who received one of the meals. “It starts you out with a nice warm meal in the stomach; it’s going to get my day going.”

That’s what it’s all about for Michael Brown, the owner of Fresh Soul, and the rest of his staff.

The restaurant is a staple in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, known for helping the youth with its job and skills programs.

And on Thanksgiving, Fresh Soul went for another serving of helping its community.

“We know a lot of people are gonna end up staying home this Thanksgiving, so we want people to have a way to celebrate it with themselves,” said Kyrie Tiffany, a student-employee at Fresh Soul.

Fresh Soul received a grant last week from the City of Spokane and chose to use that money by giving back to the community.

It helped make boxes filled with ribs, chicken legs, potato salad and cornbread; a meal that really does help the soul, especially for those who are alone on this holiday.

“It’s usually filled with family and friends and this year that’s not possible for me,” Vinny said. ” How nice is it to give everybody a free warm meal.”

Several people who live around the East Central neighborhood stopped by, and some took food while others donated to Fresh Soul for everything the restaurant does.

That’s why it plans to keep this tradition going with hopes of giving another 100 meals out around Christmas.

