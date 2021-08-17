‘It just took off like crazy’: More than a hundred families can’t go home as the Ford Corkscrew fires rages on

by Esther Bower

FORD, Wa. –More than a hundred families are on edge after a fire started near Ford Sunday afternoon and quickly spread, burning more than seven square miles. People are still under Level 3 evacuation orders as crews work to get the Corkscrew Fire.

“It just took off like crazy,” said Merri Prouty. She lost some of the forest behind her house but thankfully still has her home.

It’s extremely dry, so these fires can start and spread very fast. Prouty has lived in Ford for 14 years and has never seen a fire get this close to her home. So far, four homes and 12 outbuildings were destroyed. Thankfully, no lives were lost. Prouty says the fire crews worked extremely fast to save what they could.

“This land will just go up in flames,” she said.

Isabelle Hoygaard with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources was deployed to help local crews attack. She says current conditions are contributing to the danger which is why everyone needs to practice fire safety and do their part to prevent these wildfires.

“We have extremely kind of historic dry conditions in this area right now. Anytime we get a fire started, the ability for it to rapidly spread and turn into a large fire in a short amount of time is pretty high right now,” Hoygaard said.

Prouty is counting her blessings and just hopes crews can get the fire under control before more destruction follows.

“Property is property, but lives are lives. It’s important to cherish every day with our loved ones,” Prouty said. “Praise be to God. Jesus is awesome, and He is keeping us safe. I just pray for all my neighbors and stuff that their properties but most of all, I hope that their lives are safe.”

Crews are mostly relying on airstrike attacks and night offensive measures to fight this fire. Hoygaard says the fire isn’t at all contained on Monday night.

RELATED: More than 100 homes under Level 3 evacuations for Corkscrew Fire near Ford

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.