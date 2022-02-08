‘It just feels special’: Spirit Games are back at the Spokane Arena

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Arena thundered once again with the voices of cheering students.

Monday kicked off the Spirit Games for Spokane schools. It’s a competition between basketball teams from rival schools. The last time fans got to cheer their team on in person was February 2020.

The schools battle it out for bragging rights and an unconventional trophy.

Ferris took on Lewis and Clark Monday. The winner’s prize? A rubber chicken they call “Chuck.”

To win Chuck, schools get spirit points that they earn throughout the game.

Students said they are excited to be back and it’s something they wait for all year. Many of them said being in the arena gave them a sense of normalcy.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time coming. It just feels special because it’s our senior year. It’s our last time here,” seniors Ava and Mikaela said.

Other schools will take on their rivals later this week. Their goal will be to win everything from a stinky sneaker to groovy shoes.

PHOTOS: Spirit Games are back for Spokane schools

