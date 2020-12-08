‘It isn’t close to enough aid’; Council President Beggs responds to state’s $50M in COVID relief

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council president Breean Beggs responded to Governor Inslee’s announcement of $50 million in grants to COVID-impacted businesses, saying it will help but is simply not enough.

Inslee extended the state’s COVID restrictions through the new year on Tuesday, and with that also came direct financial support from the Department of Commerce — totaling up to $50 million for industries most affected by the statewide closures.

Council President Breean Beggs says that is not enough:

“We learned today that the increasing infection rate of the Corona Virus will require an extension of pandemic restriction which will result in continued suffering by our community members, especially those working in the hospitality industry, until we beat back this disease. I was gratified to hear that the State of Washington will extend pandemic unemployment benefits that are set to expire on December 26th and increase the direct financial support of COVID impacted businesses by $50 million this month. While this will help, it isn’t close to enough aid to remedy the suffering. The federal government is in the best financial and legal position to provide robust financial aid to the community. I urge all members of Congress to enact the currently proposed down payment of $908 billion this week so that those sacrificing their economic health for the overall health of the community are not left behind.”

Inslee had similar thoughts during Tuesday’s press conference, saying the state will provide more relief if Congress does not.

“The City of Spokane will continue to do everything in its power to support businesses and their employees as they grapple with this virus,” said Beggs. “The City stands ready to continue distributing millions of dollars for rental assistance, childcare and small business support that it efficiently distributed previously as soon as Congress sends us those funds.”

