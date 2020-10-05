It is fall, correct? – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Posted:

Happy Monday!

Sunshine abounds today and most of this week.

Mon Dayplanner Outside[1]

Sunshine and warmth are in the forecast!

Mon Highgs[1]

Today, we’ll see 70s and some 80s across the region. More warm conditions continue Tuesday.

Mon Tue Highs[1]

We will have sunny and warm temps through Thursday with high pressure, then a low moves in and brings showers Friday evening through Sunday with cooler temps expected.

Mon 7 Day Planner[1]

 

 

 

