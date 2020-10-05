It is fall, correct? – Mark
Happy Monday!
Sunshine abounds today and most of this week.
Sunshine and warmth are in the forecast!
Today, we’ll see 70s and some 80s across the region. More warm conditions continue Tuesday.
We will have sunny and warm temps through Thursday with high pressure, then a low moves in and brings showers Friday evening through Sunday with cooler temps expected.
