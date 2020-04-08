‘It hurts’: Local teachers and students react to school closures

Emily Oliver

Washington students are being told to stay home for the rest of the school year.

The news is especially heartbreaking for seniors, left without a prom or any plans for a graduation ceremony.

When Moses Lake first grade teacher Megan Cox said goodbye to her class several weeks ago, she hoped it wouldn’t be a final farewell.

She’s been recording video lessons and helping her young students online, but it’s just not the same.

On Monday, Governor Inslee said teachers won’t return to school until the fall.

It’s a heartbreaking reality, especially for high school seniors like Dylan Wellhausen.

Sports seasons are over, prom is canceled, and there are no plans for a graduation ceremony.

Wellhausen hopes school districts can figure something out for the class of 2020. Even if that means holding graduation later this summer.

