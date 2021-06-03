‘It has been an honor’: Pullman Police Chief retiring after 47 years in service

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has announced he will retire later this year after a 47-year career in law enforcement.

Jenkins has been serving as the chief of the police department since 2010.

“It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Pullman Police Department,” Chief Jenkins said in a release. “They are all dedicated to policing Pullman with compassion and professionalism. City leaders and a supportive community have allowed us to be successful, making the Pullman Police Department a leader within the law enforcement community.”

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and City Administrator Mike Urban will be initiating a nationwide search for a replacement. Chief Jenkins will remain in his position until a successor is found.